New York State “Record-High $21 Billion Saved Up

Governor Hochul has revealed her latest blueprint for the Empire State.

On Tuesday, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced her Executive Budget for Fiscal Year 2026.

$252 Billion Budget Announced In New York

Hochul is calling for a $252 billion budget, which is the highest number since she took office.

The governor says her plan will make New York more affordable and safer.

“A budget tells the story of who we are, what we value, and what we’re fighting for. And let me be clear: your family is my fight,” Governor Hochul said.

Money Back In Your Pocket

Hochul believes this budget will deliver billions of dollars in tax cuts and it includes inflation refunds for individuals and families.

No New Income Tax Increases

Her "balanced budget" calls for no new income tax increases.

She adds she's putting $5 billion back into the "pockets of New Yorkers" thanks to a middle-class tax cut, inflation refund and expanded child tax credit.

“This year’s budget will put money back in New Yorkers’ pockets and make our streets and subways safer. Working together with my partners in the Legislature, we can get this done and make New York the best place in the country to raise a family," Hochul adds.

New York State As Over $21 Billion For "Rainy Day"

Hochul also confirms the state has a "record-high" $21.1 billion for a "rainy day."

"Governor Hochul has prioritized maintaining the State’s reserves, which are currently at a record-high $21.1 billion for an unexpected downturn or 'rainy day,'" Hochul's office states.

