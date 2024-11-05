New York State Prepared For Potential Chaos After Election Day

New York State agencies are preparing for anything in the aftermath of Election Day.

The winner of the tight race between former President Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris may not be known for days.

Gov. Hochul: Might Not Be A Clear Winner

ABC News Hosts Presidential Debate Between Donald Trump And VP Kamala Harris At The National Constitution Center In Philadelphia

Gov. Kathy Hochul is preparing New Yorkers that there might not be a clear winner for the 2024 Presidential Election or key races in New York for days.

If you recall, in 2020, most news outlets didn't declare Joe Biden the winner until four days after the election.

"All election night results are unofficial, and there may not be a clear winner in certain races until all mail and affidavit ballots are counted by bipartisan county boards of election around the state and the election is certified," Hochul's office stated in a press release.

New York Prepared For Anything In Aftermath Of Election Day

Americans Head To The Polls To Vote In The 2022 Midterm Elections

Hochul says agencies across New York State are preparing for anything in the aftermath of Election Day.

Hochul is also using statewide, multi-agency resources to combat misinformation and respond to any impediments to voting.

“As New Yorkers cast their ballots, we are taking every measure necessary to ensure the sanctity of the democratic process so that everyone can have their voice heard,” Hochul stated. “In partnership with Attorney General James and law enforcement across the state, we have established tools and protections to secure the right of all citizens to participate in this election — and we will always stand up to defend those rights against those who threaten them.”

Photo by Joshua Woroniecki on Unsplash

Hochul also ordered state agencies to work with local police to ensure that election-related demonstrations remain peaceful while also protecting New Yorkers' right to free speech.

