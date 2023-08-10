New York State Police: ‘Vulnerable’ Woman ‘Disappears’ From Hudson Valley

New York State Police ask for help finding a missing vulnerable Hudson Valley adult.

New York State Police report detectives are investigating the disappearance of a vulnerable Orange County adult.

New York State Police Monroe Investigating Disappearance of a Vulnerable Adult In Orange County, New York

The New York State Police Monroe Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) is asking for help in finding a 43-year-old woman from Chester, New York.

On Wednesday, New York State Police asked for the public's help in finding Jennifer Jones. Police say they've been searching for the missing Orange County woman since August 2.

It's unclear why it took until August 9 for police to confirm the investigation.

Jones was last seen in the Chester area on or about July 26th-27th, police say.

Chester, New York Woman Disappears

She reportedly was going to see her daughter in North Carolina. Jennifer’s last contact was on July 30, 2023, when she stated she was in North Carolina, according to New York State Police.

She's described as being 4'11" with blue eyes, brown hair and a scar on the right side of her face. She weighs between 110 and 120 pounds.

Jennifer is 4 feet 11 inches and between 110-120 pounds.

Police report she suffers from bipolar disorder and paranoid schizophrenia. She also suffered a traumatic brain injury from a car accident.

Anyone with information please contact SP Monroe BCI at 845-344-5300.

