Hudson Valley Man Goes Missing On Thanksgiving, Found Dead In River

A young Hudson Valley man disappeared after going to a popular bar on the biggest party night of the year.

On Saturday, Nov. 25, the Port Chester Police Department took to Facebook in hopes someone could help them find a young man who went missing early Thanksgiving morning.

Westchester County, New York Man Goes Missing On Thanksgiving

Google Google loading...

Police report that 22-year-old Jan Yepes-Perafan was last seen leaving McShane's Bar on North Main Street in Port Chester around 3:45 a.m. on Thanksgiving morning.

With many people returning home for Thanksgiving, Thanksgiving Eve is considered one of the biggest party nights of the year, if not the biggest.

Police say the photo provided, seen above and below, was taken the night he went missing.

PCPD PCPD loading...

Yepes-Perafan didn't return home, didn't contact his friends or family, and was a "no show at work," police say. Attempts to locate him through his cellphone were unsuccessful, police note.

Body Found In Byram River In Westchester County

Google Google loading...

On Sunday police announced the body of a deceased man was found in the Byram River Sunday afternoon.

The river is located near McShane's Bar, according to Google Maps.

Google Google loading...

The New Rochelle Police Department Dive Team and Rye Police Department Dive Team helped the Port Chester Police Department recover the body from the river.

The body was later confirmed to be Yepes-Perafan.

Cause Of Death Remains Unclear, No Signs Of Foul Play

The cause of death remains unclear but police note there's no sign of foul play.

"The investigation is on-going at this time. The medical examiner will determine the official cause of death, however there appears to be no sign of foul play," police said in a press release. " We all worked tirelessly and made every effort to bring closure to the family in this case. We send our condolences to the family on this heartbreaking outcome."

