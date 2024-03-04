How To Help Family Of Fallen FDNY From Hudson Valley, New York

Officials sadly confirmed an active FDNY firefighter from the Hudson Valley passed away. He leaves behind many loved ones including his 2-year-old.

He passed away unexpectedly at Westchester Medical Center, according to his obituary.

FDNY Firefighter From Orange County, New York Passes Away

FDNY FDNY loading...

"It is with deep regret the UFA announces the death of Active Firefighter Jason E. Baldwin, Ladder Company 46, who passed on February 25, 2024," FDNY UFA tweeted.

Baldwin was just 36. He was a 9-year veteran of the FDNY, first serving as an EMT before being appointed a firefighter in 2017.

"The FDNY and FDNY Foundation send our deepest condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of Firefighter Baldwin. We will never forget his service and dedication to the FDNY and the City of New York," the FDNY Foundation stated.

Fundraiser For Fallen Firefighter's Child

FDNY Foundation FDNY Foundation loading...

Baldwin is survived by many loved ones, including his wife and 2-year-old son. The FDNY Foundation started a scholarship fund for his son.

CLICK HERE if you would like to donate.

Note: to make sure you donate to Baldwin's family once you click the link scroll down to select the fund "FF Jason E. Baldwin Children’s Scholarship Fund.”

A photo of what it looks like once you scroll down to find the correct fund is below:

FDNY Foundation FDNY Foundation loading...

"100% of donations go to the Baldwin Children Scholarship Fund," the FDNY Foundation confirms.

Read More: New Year Brings 2 New Holidays To New York State

Born In Newburgh, Lived In New Windsor, Chester, Warwick

Baldwin was born in 1998 in Newburgh. He most recently lived in Warwick and has lived in Chester and New Windsor.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

"Jason will be remembered for his unwavering love for his family, his kindness, and his humor. No amount of words can fully capture who Jason was as a person. To know Jason was to love Jason," his obituary states. "Jason’s humor was the best and his specialties included delivering one-liners and quoting The Simpsons.

Always Dreamed Of Becoming FDNY Firefighter

Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home loading...

He always dreamed of becoming an FDNY firefighter. His father is a volunteer firefighter with the Vails Gate Fire Department, and his Father-in-law a retired FDNY Captain.

Sad News: These 11 Popular Food Items Are Gone From New York State Stores

"Jason always dreamed of becoming an FDNY firefighter and would stop at nothing to accomplish his goal," his obituary adds.

29 Kids Have Gone Missing in New York Already in 2024 29 kids have gone missing in the first two months of 2024. Take a look to see if you recognize any of them and can help bring them back home. Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams

Missing: 20 Kids Disappear From New York State Around Holidays

11 Worst Places To Live In New York State WalletHub looked at the worst small cities to live in. Below are the 11 places in New York deemed the worst to live in.