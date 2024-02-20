Explosives Found In Wanted New York Man’s Hudson Valley Home

A man wanted by police in the Hudson Valley is facing more charges after officers made a shocking discovery inside his home.

On Friday around 11 a.m., the Orange County Sheriff's Office Patrol Division assisted the Rockland County Sheriff's Office with the service of a Temporary Order of Protection, firearms surrender with search and seizure conditions out of Rockland County Family Court on 37-year-old Aleksey Titov from the Village of Chester.

Village of Chester Man Arrested With Explosives At Home, Police

Orange County Sheriff's Office Orange County Sheriff's Office loading...

"During the service of the Order, Titov did not cooperate with Law Enforcement. He became combative and was taken into custody," the Orange County Sheriff's Office stated in a press release.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

Search Of Home Finds Explosives, Guns, Drugs

On Friday, while searching the apartment of 37-year-old Aleksey Titov a Rockland County deputy found a bag that contained what appeared to be an Improvised Explosive Device, police say.

Homes Evacuated In Chester

Google Google loading...

Titov lives at Whispering Hills Drive in the Village of Chester.

Upon discovery of the device, all police personnel backed out of the residence, secured the location, and began evacuating the surrounding apartments. The Rockland County Sheriff's Office Bomb Disposal Unit (BDU) was activated and responded to the scene. The BDU recovered three intact incendiary devices, with numerous materials consistent with fabricating homemade Improvised Explosive Devices," the Orange County Sheriff's Office said.

During the search, police allegedly found three explosive devices, plus a loaded firearm, four loaded magazines, a ballistic vest, and about 17 grams of psychedelic mushrooms.

"The success of this incident is due greatly to our partners in Rockland County. We appreciate the patience of the residents from the area and the support from all of our local partners, this really was a joint effort on all parts," Orange County Sheriff Paul Arteta stated. "If you see something, say something. Report any suspicious activity immediately to Law Enforcement".

Orange County, New York Man Arrested

Google Google loading...

Titov was charged with three counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree and criminal possession of a firearm, all felonies.

Read More: New Year Brings 2 New Holidays To New York State

The investigation is continuing, and additional charges are pending, police note.

Sad News: These 11 Popular Food Items Are Gone From New York State Stores

Wanted By Police In Rockland County, New York

Officials say that he was released on his own recognizance to return to the Village of Chester Court because these offenses are not bail-eligible according to the law.

Canva Canva loading...

Titov was turned over to the Town of Haverstraw Police Department for an outstanding warrant. Details about the warrant from Rockland County weren't released.

The 20 Worst Places To Live In New York [RANKED] The experts at Money Inc. have compiled their annual rankings of the worst place to live in New York for 2023 based on safety, quality of schools, the strength of local job markets, and leisure/entertainment. When you put that all together, Money Inc. says there are 20 New York cities and towns to stay away from. Gallery Credit: Matty Jeff

20 Worst Places to Live in New York State A list highlights the worst places a New York resident can call home. A number of places in the Hudson Valley made the list, including one that was ranked the worst place to live.

Giant Horror Plant A "giant horror plant" that can cause blindness and severe burns is still in New York State, despite the best efforts from New York officials.