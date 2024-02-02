Many Homeless After Upstate New York Fire, Businesses Destroyed

Officials are trying to determine the cause of a fire that left many Hudson Valley residents homeless and businesses damaged.

An investigation is underway following a fire in Orange County, New York

Fire Damages Homes And Businesses In Chester Orange County, New York

Fire In Chester New York Leaves People Homeless, Businesses Badly Damaged

The fire spread to three businesses located downstairs in the building and apartments upstairs. Chester Fire Captain Dan Doellinger confirmed the buildings suffered heavy fire, smoke, and water damage.

More than 40 firefighters from at least four area departments spent nearly an hour putting the fire out.

Main Street was closed to traffic for much of the early evening hours.

Doellinger added firefighters had to rescue at least one person from inside an apartment building. He adds it's very lucky that no injuries were reported.

Video From Fire In Chester, New York

You can see video from the scene, sent to Hudson Valley Post from Rockland Video, below:

