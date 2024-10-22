New York State Police Need Witnesses After Gruesome Fatal Accident On Palisades

A fatal accident in the Hudson Valley remains under investigation.

On Monday, New York State Police revealed an investigation into a fatal accident on the Palisades Interstate Parkway

New York State Police from the Haverstraw barracks responded to a single-vehicle accident on the Palisades Interstate Parkway (PIP) southbound, in the town of Ramapo around 11:05 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19.

For an unknown reason, a 2006 Saab left the road. The vehicle was traveling south on the Palisades in the village of Pomona.

The car struck multiple trees and overturned. The force of the accident ejected the driver from the Saab, police say.

Driver Pronounced Dead On The Scene

The driver was identified as 36-year-old Angel Mangual from Fitchburg, Massachusetts.

He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

"He was a hard-working, caring and loving person, he was always there for everyone and he would go as far as giving someone in need the shirt off his back," a GoFundMe States. "He always had a smile on his face and was always happy to see and be around the family. Angel was loved by everyone and anyone and he always knew how to put a smile on everyone’s face."

New York State Police Asking For Witnesses

The accident remains under investigation.

New York State Police anyone who may have witnessed the accident to contact the State Police Haverstraw at (845) 344-5300 and reference RMS number NY2400799642.

