New York State Police Need Help Locating Hudson Valley Man

A Hudson Valley man hasn't been seen or heard from in about six weeks. Can you help?

On Friday, New York State Police took to social media in hopes someone could help them locate a man from the Hudson Valley.

Attempt To Locate Man From Sullivan County, New York

New York State Police is attempting to locate 43-year-old Moses Baptiste of Roscoe, New York.

"He has not been seen by family or neighbors in weeks," New York State Police states in its "Attempt To Locate" post.

Neighbors describe him on Facebook as being "quiet and kind."

Last Seen In Roscoe, New York Last Month

Baptiste was last seen near his home on Church Street in Roscoe, official say.

He was last seen in "mid-August" wearing a bright orange rain jacket, dark-colored pants and dark-colored boots, according to New York State Police.

Anyone who has had any contact with Baptiste between now and mid-August are asked to call New York State Police in Liberty at (845) 292-0280.

