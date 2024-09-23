New York State Police Need Help Locating Hudson Valley Man
A Hudson Valley man hasn't been seen or heard from in about six weeks. Can you help?
On Friday, New York State Police took to social media in hopes someone could help them locate a man from the Hudson Valley.
Attempt To Locate Man From Sullivan County, New York
New York State Police is attempting to locate 43-year-old Moses Baptiste of Roscoe, New York.
"He has not been seen by family or neighbors in weeks," New York State Police states in its "Attempt To Locate" post.
Neighbors describe him on Facebook as being "quiet and kind."
Sad News: These 11 Popular Food Items Are Gone From New York State Stores
Last Seen In Roscoe, New York Last Month
Baptiste was last seen near his home on Church Street in Roscoe, official say.
He was last seen in "mid-August" wearing a bright orange rain jacket, dark-colored pants and dark-colored boots, according to New York State Police.
This May Impact You: 1 Of New York's Biggest Gas Stations To Close 1,000 Locations
Anyone who has had any contact with Baptiste between now and mid-August are asked to call New York State Police in Liberty at (845) 292-0280.
Missing: Over 60 Children Disappear From Homes In New York State
Children from the Hudson Valley, and New York State remain missing. See their information below:
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile
Missing: Over 60 Children Disappear From Homes In New York State
These Wanted Criminals Are Armed And Dangerous In New York State
Keep Reading: