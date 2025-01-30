New York State Police Issue “Public Safety Alert” For Hudson Valley

A "public safety" alert was issued by New York State Police for the "Hudson Valley region."

New York State Police warning Hudson Valley residents are targeted residential burglaries.

Tips To Avoid Being A Target

Police investigating recent home break-ins released these tips that you can easily do to try and avoid this happening to you.

Hudson Valley Residents Told To Be On Alert

According to New York State Police, in the past week, troopers began investigating residential burglaries in Dutchess, Westchester, and Putnam counties.

"Investigators are actively investigating these incidents and urging residents to take additional security precautions," New York State Police told Hudson Valley Post in a press release.

Targeted Residential Burglaries In Dutchess, Westchester, and Putnam Counties

Police say these burglaries appear to be "targeting homes of Asian American residents."

Homeowners reported a "substantial" amount of U.S. money and jewelry were stolen.

"The burglaries appear to be part of a targeted pattern," New York State Police adds.

Enhanced Home Security Tips For All Hudson Valley Residents

New York State Police released the following enhanced home security tips that police recommend all in the region follow:

Ensure all doors and windows are securely locked, including second-floor entry points

Install or activate security systems and cameras

Keep exterior lights on during nighttime hours

Consider installing motion-sensor lighting

