New York State Pizzeria’s New Pizza Getting Worldwide Attention

A Hudson Valley pizzeria continues to amaze around the world with its "shock and awe" pizzas.

Pizza Mia in Newburgh, New York has done it again

Newburgh, New York Pizzeria Goes Viral, Again!

Last Thursday, Pizza Mia posted its latest pizza creation a "'Ravioli & Mozza Stick Pizza topped w/ Fresh Mootz on a Garlic Knot Crus!!!"

"We call it the 'Knot Pizza' for the double entendres," Pizza Mia owner told Hudson Valley Post. "I have lived on the 'Pizza Instagram' pages for years and anything I see, we will attempt and try to improve on. Even the crazy ones!

Pizza Mia posted a photo of its new pie and like many of its other pizza creations, it's gone viral.

As of this writing, the photo has over 14,000 thousand shares, over 28,000 reactions and over 6,300 comments.

Manning tells Hudson Valley Post not only has the pie gotten attention from across the Hudson Valley but people from all across New York State are traveling to try his "shock and awe" pizzas.

"The 'shock and awe' pizzas are the ones that drive our creativity and get the most traction on social, but we also want to underscore that we have phenomenal traditional Italian fare and pizza grounded in ALL homemade sauces, etc. The eccentric pizzas are the fun part!"

People from Europe, Mexico, and Australia have commented on Pizza Mia's Facebook post.

The Pizza Mia Facebook page has reached 225 million people, with many from across the United States hoping to get a "shock and awe" pie shipped.

"There is a high demand in our inbox to start shipping nationwide and we are doing the due diligence on that now," Manning told us.

World-Class Competitive Eater Conquers Newburgh, NY's 14lbs Pizza Challenge

In early July 2023, a world-class competitive eatery from Australia took on Pizza Mia's Garlic Knot-Crusted Pizza Challenge

James Webb finished a 12-pound Pizza Mia Garlic Knot Crust Pizza (more on that below) a dozen wings, one pound of fried dough and a 2-liter bottle of Diet Pepsi in 34 minutes.

Manning says only one other person has completed the food challenge. That was in 35 minutes.

People From All Over New York Come to Hudson Valley for Pizza

Pizza Mia first went viral during the peak of the COVID pandemic with its "Deepdish Roni Cup & Mozza Stick Pizza made with a Garlic Knot Crust."

People from all over New York State and the Tri-State traveled in the spring and summer of 2020 to try it.

"The common theme was that they all wanted an excuse for a road trip based on the quarantine," Manning told Hudson Valley Post in April 2020. "We have our seatbelts on watching this thing go viral! It’s been fun! It’s amazing that it has hit Europe!"

Hudson Valley Pizzeria is 'Internationally Known' For Viral Pies

Pizza Mia quickly became "internationally known" thanks to many unique pizzas that some consider out of this world.

Check out a few below:

Pizza Mia also has a location in Highland, New York.

