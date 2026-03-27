Trader Joe’s To Open New Store In The Hudson Valley

It is the store everyone keeps asking for. We finally have confirmation on where the newest location is landing.

Trader Joe's is going to open up another location in the Hudson Valley.

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The beloved grocery chain continues to rapidly expand to meet high demand.

Trader Joe's To Open New Hudson Valley, New York Store

Whenever the WPDH morning show has listeners call in about stores they want near their hometown, Trader Joe's is always mentioned.

Some residents in the Hudson Valley can get excited, because new reports say Trader Joe's is going to open up its fifth location in one county in the Lower Hudson Valley.

Trader Joe's To Open 5th Westchester County, New York Store

Trader Joe's Opens Its First Store In New York City Getty Images loading...

Trader Joe's is planning to open up its fifth location in Westchester County.

Reports say the company is preparing to open a new location in Yonkers on Central Park Avenue, not far from the Best Buy and DSW.

“Yonkers is a vibrant community, and it’s been clear to us for a long time that this city deserves a Trader Joe’s,” Regional Vice President for Trader Joe's Sunshine Haven said. “We’re thrilled to bring a new store here and look forward to being a welcoming, friendly spot for our Yonkers neighbors to shop,” the article stated.

This adds to the existing Westchester County Trader Joe's locations in Larchmont, Hartsdale, Yorktown Heights, and Scarsdale.

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The Trader Joe's website doesn't currently list the Yonkers location on its "coming soon" website. Those are typically added closer to the opening date.

An opening date is unknown at this time.

Below are all the current Trader Joe's locations across the Empire State, according to the Trader Joe's website.

Brooklyn

Buffalo

Colonie

Commack

Garden City

Glenmont

Halfmoon

Hartsdale

Hewlett

Ithaca

Lake Grove

Larchmont

Merrick

Miller Place

New York City

Oceanside

Plainview

Queens

Rochester

Scarsdale

Staten Island

Syracuse

Williamsville

Yorktown

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