New York Officials Issue Urgent Nuclear Survival Tips

This isn't a drill anymore. New York officials released emergency guides on what to do if the "big one" hits. Read them now.

Nuclear fears are on the rise after the U.S. and Israel launched an attack against Iran.

New York Issues Tips To Prepare For 'Nuclear Attack'

Years ago, officials from New York City released a new public service announcement on how New Yorkers should be prepared for a nuclear attack.

"While the likelihood of a nuclear weapon incident occurring in/near New York City is very low, it is important that New Yorkers know the steps to stay safe. The new PSA encourages New Yorkers to take key, simple steps in the event of such an incident," the New York City Emergency Management Department told Hudson Valley Post in a press release.

The PSA offered "simple steps" you can take to ensure the safety of you and your family in the event of a nuclear attack.

These tips were released before the United States attacked Iran. But with nuclear fears rising, it's a great time to brush up on these tips.

New York Issues Tips To Prepare For Nuclear Attack

New York officials did not say why they decided to release nuclear attack tips.

Increased Security Across New York State

On Monday, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul confirmed increased security across New York, following the U.S.-Israeli attack on Iran this weekend.

Hochul also said the state is doing what it can to keep places of worship secure.

