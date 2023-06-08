New York State ‘Looks like Mars, Smells Like Cigars’

Life in New York State is being compared to life on the Red Planet.

The Air Quality Index across New York State on Wednesday was "very unhealthy" or "hazardous."

"Hazardous" Or "Very Unhealthy Air" In New York State

Smoke From Canadian Wildfires Blows South Creating Hazy Conditions On Large Swath Of Eastern U.S. Getty Images loading...

At one point on Tuesday, the Air Quality Index in the New York City region reached nearly 500 which is considered "hazardous" by AirNow.Gov.

New York City’s air quality registered as high as 484 on the Air Quality Index. The Air Quality Index runs from zero to 500. Anything above 300 is considered hazardous.

The Air Quality Index was over 200 for the Hudson Valley and most of the rest of New York State, which is considered "very unhealthy."

New York State Looks Like Mars

Smoke From Canadian Wildfires Blows South Creating Hazy Conditions On Large Swath Of Eastern U.S. Getty Images loading...

A National Weather Service meteorologist said the condition in New York State “looks like Mars” and “smells like cigars," according to the New York Times via Newsbreak.

The hazy sky and smoky smell are due to smoke from wildfires in Canada that continues to blanket the area. Over 400 fires were burning in Canada as of Tuesday night, including over 200 considered "out of control."

Thursday may bring some slightly improved air conditions in New York State. However, New Yorkers are told to expect to deal with more "unhealthy" air and some experts say the air quality could "worsen" on Thursday.

