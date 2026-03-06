New York Hotspots Named Primary Nuclear Strike Targets

A chilling new report has identified spots across the state that are high-priority targets.

A new report outlining potential nuclear targets across the United States has parts of New York State at the top of the list.

New York City Appears On List Of Potential U.S. Nuclear Targets

vivalapenler vivalapenler loading...

According to data compiled by World Population Review, New York City appears on a list of locations that could be prioritized in a first-round nuclear strike scenario.

The report focuses mostly on military installations tied to nuclear weapons systems, but several major American cities also appear on the list.

Why New York City Is On The List

More than 8.4 million people live in New York City, making it the most populous city in the United States.

Ranimiro Lotufo Neto Ranimiro Lotufo Neto loading...

New York is one of roughly a dozen major U.S. cities that could be targeted because of its political, economic, and industrial importance.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

Experts say in a worst-case scenario, enemies of the United States could target major cities that represent power or national influence.

Nuclear Bomb In New York City Would Have Massive Impact On The Hudson Valley

Dawn J. Benko for Townsquare Media of the Hudson Valley Dawn J. Benko for Townsquare Media of the Hudson Valley loading...

A nuclear bomb going off in New York City would cause varying levels of catastrophic damage and deaths across the state, including in the Hudson Valley.

Hudson Valley Post learned that a nuclear blast in New York City would cause the Hudson Valley to become a primary zone for radioactive contamination and much more.

CLICK HERE to find out more.

Potential Hudson Valley Nuclear Targets

Hudson Valley Post also learned of what could be nuclear targets here in the Hudson Valley.

They include:

United States Military Academy (West Point)

Stewart Air National Guard Base

Stewart International Airport

Indian Point Power Plant

New York Issues Tips To Prepare For Nuclear Attack

Impacts Of Nuclear Bomb On Hudson Valley, New York City, Upstate New York

Impacts Of Nuclear Bomb On Hudson Valley, New York City, Upstate New York

The Four Nuclear Power Plants in New York