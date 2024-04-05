New York State Limits The Amount Of Gas You Can Purchase

Despite warnings of potential gas shortages in New York, there's actually a limit of gas in the Empire State.

Did you know that New York limits the amount of gas you can purchase?

Gas Shortages Expected In New York State

October Snowstorm Hits The Northeast Getty Images loading...

Hundreds of thousands of visitors are expected to flock to New York State in the coming days.

New York State Police is worried about potential gas shortages in the very near future. CLICK HERE to find out why.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

With reports of potential gas shortages, or long lines at gas stations, Empire State residents are told to fill up their gas tanks as soon as possible.

New York State Has Limit For Amount Of Gas Residents Can Keep

US Gas Prices Rise For 35 Consecutive Days Getty Images loading...

But turns out there's a limit to how much gas you can purchase. After you fill up your vehicle's tank there is a limit on how many portable fuel cans you can fill up.

The maximum you can fill up is four 5-gallon portable fuel cans, according to the New York State Department of Transportation.

Cargo fuel tanks can't have more than 150 gallons of gasoline, per vehicle, according to the DOT.

The New York State Department of Transportation states on its website:

Transportation of fuel shall be accomplished by portable fuel cans with a maximum capacity of 5 gallons each, or cargo fuel tanks. All containers shall be properly labeled. Gasoline shall only be transported in approved 5-gallon portable gas cans, with a limit of four (4) cans per vehicle.

Gasoline is, of course, flammable and toxic so state officials are reminding New Yorkers to to keep as little gasoline as possible around their homes.

Increase In Gas Prices Expected With VAT Hike Getty Images loading...

Sad News: These 11 Popular Food Items Are Gone From New York State Stores

Why is high gas prices potentially good for New York? Or, how much cheaper was gas in recent years? Or the year you were born? Find out below:

High Gas Prices Might Be Good For New York Gas prices continue to rise to unprecedented levels across the country, and while most people are right to think that is a very bad thing, there could be some good news when it comes to higher gas prices. Gallery Credit: Dave Fields

LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving To find out more about how has the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the numbers on the cost of a gallon of gasoline for each of the last 84 years. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (released in April 2020), we analyzed the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline from 1976 to 2020 along with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for unleaded regular gasoline from 1937 to 1976, including the absolute and inflation-adjusted prices for each year.

Read on to explore the cost of gas over time and rediscover just how much a gallon was when you first started driving.

Gallery Credit: Sophia Crisafulli