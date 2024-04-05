New York State Limits The Amount Of Gas You Can Purchase
Despite warnings of potential gas shortages in New York, there's actually a limit of gas in the Empire State.
Did you know that New York limits the amount of gas you can purchase?
Gas Shortages Expected In New York State
Hundreds of thousands of visitors are expected to flock to New York State in the coming days.
New York State Police is worried about potential gas shortages in the very near future. CLICK HERE to find out why.
With reports of potential gas shortages, or long lines at gas stations, Empire State residents are told to fill up their gas tanks as soon as possible.
New York State Has Limit For Amount Of Gas Residents Can Keep
But turns out there's a limit to how much gas you can purchase. After you fill up your vehicle's tank there is a limit on how many portable fuel cans you can fill up.
The maximum you can fill up is four 5-gallon portable fuel cans, according to the New York State Department of Transportation.
Cargo fuel tanks can't have more than 150 gallons of gasoline, per vehicle, according to the DOT.
The New York State Department of Transportation states on its website:
Transportation of fuel shall be accomplished by portable fuel cans with a maximum capacity of 5 gallons each, or cargo fuel tanks. All containers shall be properly labeled. Gasoline shall only be transported in approved 5-gallon portable gas cans, with a limit of four (4) cans per vehicle.
Gasoline is, of course, flammable and toxic so state officials are reminding New Yorkers to to keep as little gasoline as possible around their homes.
