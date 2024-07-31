New York State Issuing Cost Of Living Checks To Residents

"Checks are on their way!" That's what Gov. Hochul said while addressing cost of living in New York State.

On Monday, Gov. Kathy Hochul held a press conference to address cost of living.

Governor Hochul Makes a Cost of Living Announcement

Hochul announced that one million families with children across New York State can expect a check in the mail by the end of summer.

“We’re putting money back in the pockets of more than a million New Yorkers because this administration delivers for working families,” Hochul stated. “Our work is far from over. From expanding tax credits to increasing access to child care assistance, I’ll never stop fighting to address the cost of living for working parents and help them create a brighter future for their kids.”

It's part of a $350 million in supplemental payments to low- and moderate-income families statewide through the Empire State Child Credit program.

"More money ➡️ your pockets. That’s what the Empire State Child Credit means if you’re a parent," Hochul tweeted.

Checks Of $330 Per Child Will Be Mailed Out Soon In New York

Eligible families in New York will receive a direct payment of up to $330 per child. Hochul says the money will come at the perfect time to help with back-to-school shopping.

Officials say over 1 million New York families will receive this financial assistance "without any need to apply."

"This continues Governor Hochul’s efforts to address the cost of living for working New Yorkers, including $2.6 billion in supplemental payments and savings delivered to taxpayers since 2022, as well as the Governor’s recent announcement of a digital portal to help more New Yorkers get financial assistance to cover child care costs," Hocul's Office states in a press release.

This Is What To Look For In The Mail

New York State is making it very easy. If you are one of the one million families who are eligible, you don't have to do anything to receive this one-time additional payment.

Taxpayers who received an Empire State Child Credit of at least $100 on their 2023 state tax returns will receive a check in the mail, officials say.

"Checks are now on the way to New Yorkers who receive the Empire State Child Credit! I know firsthand how expensive raising kids can be. We’re putting money back in the pockets of over a million New Yorkers, and we won't stop working to make life more affordable for families," Hochul said.

A photo of what you can expect to find in the mail in August in pictured above.

The payment is anywhere from 25 percent to 10 percent of the amount of the Empire State child credit you received for 2023. The percentage depends on your income.

