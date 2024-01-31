New York State Ice Cream May Cause ‘Life-Threatening Reaction’

Ice cream that's made and sold in New York State may cause "serious" health issues.

The FDA confirmed a recall involving chocolate ice cream that's made and sold in New York.

Byrne Dairy Recalls Mighty Fine Chocolate Ice Cream

Byrne Dairy, Inc. of Syracuse, New York is voluntarily recalling its Byrne Dairy Mighty Fine Chocolate Ice Cream in half-gallon cartons.

The recalled ice cream is packaged in ½ gallon cardboard containers printed with ‘Byrne Dairy Might Fine Chocolate Ice Cream’ with ‘Last Date of Sale: 10/4/2024’ printed on the side of the container.

Sold In Upstate New York

The FDA confirmed the recalled Byrne Dairy Mighty Fine Chocolate Ice Cream is sold at "retail stores throughout Upstate New York."

The recall involves around 250 half-gallon cartons.

"Consumers who have purchased the affected products are urged not to consume the product and dispose of it or return it to their place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company by calling Ashley Casey at (315) 627-1319 for 9:00 am – 5:00 pm EST or by email at info@byrne1933.com," the FDA states.

Recalled Due To Undeclared Peanuts

The ice cream was recalled because it might contain undeclared peanuts. The ice cream may also contain peanut butter, officials say.

"People who have allergies to peanuts run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the product," the FDA states. "The recall was initiated as a result of a consumer complaint that product containing peanut butter was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of peanuts due to mislabeling of the product. As a result of a manufacturing error, the Chocolate Ice Cream may also contain peanut butter."

No illnesses have been reported, as of this writing.

