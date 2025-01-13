New York State Hopes To Give Millions Free Daily Breakfast, Lunch

There's "no such thing as a free lunch." That age-old saying could be a thing of the past for millions of New Yorkers.

Governor Hochul wants to grant free school meals to nearly 3 million students across New York State.

On Friday, Hochul announced her fifth proposal for the 2025 State of the State. Officials call this plan an "historic initiative."

Historic Plan Created In New York State

2024 Democratic National Convention: Day 1 Getty Images loading...

The hope is to ensure that every student, 2.7 million students in schools across the Empire State, receives free breakfast and lunch at school.

"Such an ambitious proposal has not been attempted by New York State before now, and Governor Hochul has continued to prioritize free school meals throughout her time in office," Hochul's Office states in a press release. " This monumental program will help save parents money, address food insecurity among New York kids, and create more opportunities for students to succeed."

New York State Wants Free Breakfast, Lunch In School

Canva Canva loading...

Hochul made the announcement at Westbury Middle School on Long Island, a district that has seen first-hand how universal free meals have improved outcomes for students and families.

“The research is clear: good food in the lunchroom creates good grades in the classroom,” Governor Hochul said. “I'm proposing free school meals for every student in New York – giving kids the sustenance they need and putting more money back in parents' pockets.”

Save Parents Money, Improve Test Scores

Canva Canva loading...

If passed, the program is expected to save families an average of $165 dollars on groceries every month for each child.

Officials also say offering free school meals has been shown to support learning, boost test scores, and improve attendance and classroom behavior.

