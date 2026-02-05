New York State DEC Issues Urgent Warning For Hudson River
The long-term outlook for the Hudson River is looking grim.
If you fish the Hudson River, this one is worth paying attention to.
DEC Issues Warning After Hudson River Striped Bass Numbers Drop
The New York State DEC just released new data showing Atlantic striped bass reproduction in the Hudson River has been poor for the third year in a row.
According to DEC, its latest survey found young striped bass numbers remain well below average.
The agency says the 2025 survey recorded just 8.27 fish per haul, a level that falls under the long-term average and landed in the bottom quarter of all survey years for a third straight time.
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App
This is sparking growing concerns about long-term impacts on fishing and the coastal ecosystem.
DEC says its latest survey found young striped bass numbers well below average, raising concerns about future fishing seasons.
DEC Commissioner Sean Mahar said the findings mean the state needs to stay heavily involved in interstate fishery management
Because of the decline here and similar problems in the Chesapeake Bay, state officials helped launch a new interstate working group to plan how striped bass will be managed in the coming decades.
DEC warns if the trend continues, anglers could start seeing fewer catchable fish by the 2030s.
Autistic Woman Rescued From Hudson River in Hudson Valley
Autistic Woman Rescued From Hudson River in Hudson Valley
Million Dollar Homes with Million Dollar Hudson River Views
Million Dollar Homes with Million Dollar Hudson River Views
Gallery Credit: Paty Quyn
These Hudson River Towns Offer Amazing Backdrops For Selfies!!
These Hudson River Towns Offer Amazing Backdrops For Selfies!!
Gallery Credit: Chuck D'Imperio