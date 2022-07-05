This is the latest in our series of "county spotlights" We have already featured Chenango and Genesee county's and now it is Broome County's turn in the spotlight.

Broome County is one of the largest counties in Upstate's "Southern Tier." With around 200,000 residents, There are several big cities as well as many smaller villages and towns. Binghamton is the county seat and the biggest city with 50,000 residents.

As you will see in this list, Broome County offers much to enjoy from festivals and fairs, to great sports venues, fine restaurants, and amazing museums. Broadway shows come through the area regularly, and a couple of the festivals (Spiedie Fest and LUMA) can attract 100,000 attendees.

Oh, and speaking of spiedies. What the heck are they? As you will see, this simple peasant food came over to the Binghamton area over a century ago and it has evolved into the unofficial signature food of the county (and the region) with spiedie restaurants popping up all over the place.

There are many places on the list that you would be well-advised to visit when traveling through Broome County. But one "must see" is the Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville. You will read about it here. See why over one million people worldwide tuned in to YouTube a few years back to see what was happening at this animal park. It is a great story.

So, come and enjoy Broome County this summer. See a show, catch a night ballgame, have a cold beer at a roof top beer garden, play some of your favorite old 1970s and 1980s video games, and enjoy a great meal.

In fact, if you are new and uninitiated, make that meal a spiedie!

The county has many small town and villages as well as the larger cities of Binghamton, Vestal, Johnson City, Endicott, and Endwell. These smaller places include Chenango Bridge, Windsor, Deposit, Harpursville, Whitney Point (home of the Broome County Fair), and others. The county covers over 700 square miles.

Here is a list of 21 things to do and see to make your trip to beautiful Broome County enjoyable.