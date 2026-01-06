New York Cracks Down On ATVs And Snowmobiles Rules

New York is tightening the rules for ATVs and snowmobiles.

In 2026, New York State maintains strict regulations for the operation of All-Terrain Vehicles (ATVs) and snowmobiles to ensure safety and environmental protection.

Recent new laws, as well as long-standing rules, emphasize that these two vehicle types are not interchangeable.

Key 2026 ATV Laws & Regulations

All ATVs, including ones with fancy track kits, are banned from all marked snowmobile trails. That's because snowmobile trails are designated for registered snowmobiles, and ATVs can cause significant damage to the trail base.

New legislation expanded the legal definition of ATVs to include Utility Terrain Vehicles (UTVs). For registration purposes, the maximum allowable dry weight has increased to 2,000 pounds, and the maximum width has increased to 80 inches.

All ATVs, even on private property, must be DMV-registered. Off-property riding also requires liability insurance.

Everyone riding must wear a USDOT-approved helmet, no excuses.

Snowmobiles

Anyone between 10 and 17 has to complete a certified safety course before hitting public trails. Kids under 14, or teens without a certificate, must stay within 500 feet of an adult at least 18 years old.

Annual registration normally costs $100, but members of a New York State Snowmobile Association club pay $45.

Snowmobiles aren’t allowed on main roads — only cross at 90-degree angles or in posted areas.

Gear And Equipment Rules

Safety gear is also non-negotiable.

Brakes must be in good working order, headlights and red taillights are required after dark, and mufflers on snowmobiles built after June 1, 1980, can’t exceed 73 decibels.

