New York Shoppers Boycotting Target Over New Rules

A boycott of Target is underway in New York.

On Wednesday, Hudson Valley Post reported on expected price hikes at Target.

Target: Trump Tariffs To Lead To Price Hikes

Target's CEO warned all shoppers to expect to see prices increase within in the next few days due to President Trump's tariffs on goods from Mexico.

Best Buy also says to expect price increases on many items.

CLICK HERE to find out what items may increase in price by 25 percent.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

40-Day Target Boycott Underway In New York

One Day "Economic Boycott" Aims To Flex Consumer Power Getty Images loading...

Also on Wednesday, a nationwide 40-day consumer boycott of Target began. The price hikes have nothing to do with this boycott.

Popular Destination In New York State Is Crawling With Bed Bugs

The boycott is over Target's recent decision to stop its diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) program. Target announced an end to its hiring goals for minority employees, shortly after President Donald Trump took office.

"We’re asking people to divest from Target because they have turned their back on our community,” Rev. Jamal Bryant, a prominent Atlanta-area megachurch pastor who started the boycott, told CNN.

One Day "Economic Boycott" Aims To Flex Consumer Power Getty Images loading...

The boycott started on the first day of Lent, Wednesday, March 5, and is scheduled to end on Thursday, April 17.

Need A Higher Paying Job? New York Desperately Trying To Fill Thousands Of High-Paying Jobs

Target has yet to comment about the boycott.

The 15 Most Commonly Stolen Items From Target

The 15 Most Commonly Stolen Items From Target FinanceBuzz did some digging and discovered the most frequently pocketed, stuffed, and shoved items shoplifters love to take from one of America's biggest retailers. Here's a look at the 15 Most Commonly Stolen Items From Target. Gallery Credit: Scott Clow

15 US Cities Most Likely to Be Targeted in Nuclear Attack

15 US Cities Most Likely to Be Targeted in Nuclear Attack 247 Wall Street did some digging to determine which cities are the most at risk in the event of a nuclear war. Here's a look at The 15 US Cities Most Likely To Be Targeted in a Nuclear Attack. Gallery Credit: Scott Clow

Tariffs Likely to Raise the Prices of These Common Items in NJ, NY, and PA