30 New York School Districts Where Teachers Make The Most

Hudson Valley schools dominate the list of New York’s highest teacher salaries. Some teachers are quietly earning over $150K. Did your school district make the list?

With the help of the Empire Center, an "independent, non-partisan, non-profit think tank based in Albany, New York," Hudson Valley Post determined the 30 school districts that pay teachers the most.

The 10 School Districts With the Highest Teaching Salaries

Canva Canva loading...

Below are the top 10 school districts in New York State with the highest median salary. The Hudson Valley dominates this list.

Five school districts are among the top 10, including the top two spots.

10 New York School Districts Where Teachers Make The Most

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

Below is the rest of the list from 11 to 30, with each school district's median salary.

Canva Canva loading...

11) Katonah-Lewisboro UFSD Westchester: $141,723

12) Chappaqua CSD Westchester: $141,703

13) Edgemont UFSD Westchester: $140,495

14) Half Hollow Hills CSD Suffolk: $139,351

15) Blind Brook-Rye UFSD Westchester: $138,558

16) North Salem CSD Westchester: $138,350

17) Haverstraw-Stony Point CSD (North Rockland) Rockland: $138,323

18) Middle Country CSD Suffolk: $137,904

19) Briarcliff Manor UFSD Westchester: $137,893

20) Hewlett-Woodmere UFSD Nassau: $137,865

21) Pelham UFSD Westchester: $137,828

22) Bellmore-Merrick Central High SD Nassau: $137,213

23) Uniondale UFSD Nassau: $137,162

24) Sayville UFSD Suffolk: $136,889

25) Merrick UFSD Nassau: $136,863

26) Plainedge UFSD Nassau: $136,567

27) Pearl River UFSD Rockland: $136,419

28) Mount Sinai UFSD Suffolk: $136,213

29) Roslyn UFSD Nassau: $135,787

30) New Rochelle City SD Westchester: $135,765

Note the list is based on the median salary for each school district.

In related news. Schools across New York Stat will be closed for a number of days this week. CLICK HERE to find out more.

Keep Reading:

5 New York School Districts Ranked in Top 10 in America

5 New York Schools Districts Ranked in Top 10 in America

New Rules In New York Schools For 2025-2026 School Year

There are many new rules for New York schools this year. Students and educators are still learning to cope with these changes:

Massive New Rules Are Changing Schools Across New York

The Most Dangerous Colleges New York Residents May Want To Avoid