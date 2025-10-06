30 New York School Districts Where Teachers Make The Most
Hudson Valley schools dominate the list of New York’s highest teacher salaries. Some teachers are quietly earning over $150K. Did your school district make the list?
With the help of the Empire Center, an "independent, non-partisan, non-profit think tank based in Albany, New York," Hudson Valley Post determined the 30 school districts that pay teachers the most.
The 10 School Districts With the Highest Teaching Salaries
Below are the top 10 school districts in New York State with the highest median salary. The Hudson Valley dominates this list.
Five school districts are among the top 10, including the top two spots.
10 New York School Districts Where Teachers Make The Most
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App
Below is the rest of the list from 11 to 30, with each school district's median salary.
11) Katonah-Lewisboro UFSD Westchester: $141,723
12) Chappaqua CSD Westchester: $141,703
13) Edgemont UFSD Westchester: $140,495
14) Half Hollow Hills CSD Suffolk: $139,351
15) Blind Brook-Rye UFSD Westchester: $138,558
16) North Salem CSD Westchester: $138,350
17) Haverstraw-Stony Point CSD (North Rockland) Rockland: $138,323
18) Middle Country CSD Suffolk: $137,904
19) Briarcliff Manor UFSD Westchester: $137,893
20) Hewlett-Woodmere UFSD Nassau: $137,865
21) Pelham UFSD Westchester: $137,828
22) Bellmore-Merrick Central High SD Nassau: $137,213
23) Uniondale UFSD Nassau: $137,162
24) Sayville UFSD Suffolk: $136,889
25) Merrick UFSD Nassau: $136,863
26) Plainedge UFSD Nassau: $136,567
27) Pearl River UFSD Rockland: $136,419
28) Mount Sinai UFSD Suffolk: $136,213
29) Roslyn UFSD Nassau: $135,787
30) New Rochelle City SD Westchester: $135,765
Ban: These Baby Names Are No Longer Legal In New York
Note the list is based on the median salary for each school district.
In related news. Schools across New York Stat will be closed for a number of days this week. CLICK HERE to find out more.
Keep Reading:
5 New York School Districts Ranked in Top 10 in America
5 New York Schools Districts Ranked in Top 10 in America
New Rules In New York Schools For 2025-2026 School Year
There are many new rules for New York schools this year. Students and educators are still learning to cope with these changes: