A school bus with many Hudson Valley children on board crashed into a house. A number are seriously injured in what's called a "mass causality" crash.

On Thursday, Dec. 1. around 9 a.m. police in Rockland County began investigating a school bus accident with over 20 children on board.

School Bus Crashes Into House In Rockland Count, New York

Around 22 people were on board the school bus. The bus hit two parked cars while trying to navigate a curve and then traveled down a hill. The impact of the crash caused at least one car to flip over.

The bus came to a rest after hitting a house on South Gate Drive in New Hempstead.

Seven children and the bus driver were sent to nearby hospitals, according to ABC.

Mass Casualty Incident Reported In Hudson Valley

Orange and County Fires describes it as a "mass casualty incident". They report the school bus crashed into a house located at 36 Southgate Drive.

"School bus into a house and 2 cars overturned," Orange and County Fires reported on Facebook. "Multiple patients transported to nearby Hospitals."

Several Students Injured In Spring Valley, New York

Chief Marty Reilly from the Ramapo Police Department Chief of Police Marty Reilly told NBC 4 that several students were injured in Spring Valley, New York. The conditions of the students are unclear at this time, according to NBC.

Reilly also confirmed the school bus was a yeshiva bus.

At Least 2 From Monsey, New York School Seriously Injured

According to The Yeshiva World, 21 people were extricated from the Ribnitzer school bus, based out of Monsey, New York. Nine were taken to hospitals.

Five of the nine are in trauma centers and two are in serious condition, according to The Yeshiva World.

This is a developing story. We will update you when more information is available.

