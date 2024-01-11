A massive issue out west will likely cost New York State residents.

Get ready for a massive price change for eggs.

Bird Flu In California, Kansas May Impact Your Wallet In New York State

The bird flu, or avian flu, forced officials in Petaluma, California to euthanize over one million birds. Petaluma is a city that's known for producing eggs and is actually called the "egg capital" of California.

The bird flu has crushed the egg industry in Sonoma County, California which typically brings in about $50 million each year.

In the past year over three million birds had to be killed in California due to the virus.

Meanwhile late last month in Kansas, Cal-Maine Foods, the largest egg producer in the United States stopped production after a chicken tested positive for bird flu, Business Insider reports.

Last month 11.4 million birds were infected with the bird flu, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. In October 2023, 1.3 million birds were infected.

How Does This Impact New York State Residents

So how does this impact New York State?

Egg prices typically increase when there's a bird flu outbreak.

An avian flu outbreak in late 2022 caused egg prices to increase by about 50 percent in November 2022 and increase by nearly 60 percent by the end of the year.

In January 2023, the average price for a dozen Grade A reached as high as $4.82. In November 2023, the average price for a dozen eggs was $2.14.

