New York Repo Man Shot Repossessing Car in Hudson Valley

One man was shot in the Hudson Valley. The gun used in the shooting was later found at a nearby store.

On Cinco De Mayo the City, of Poughkeepsie Police Department responded to reports of a man shot on South Avenue in the City of Poughkeepsie.

New York Repo Man Shot Repossessing Car in Poughkeepsie

On May 5, 2022, at 2:11 a.m., the City of Poughkeepsie 911 received a call from a man reporting he had just been shot on South Avenue. The man said he was shot while repossessing a car on South Avenue in the City of Poughkeepsie.

It's unclear why the man was repossessing a car but typically your lender can repossess your vehicle when your loan is in default.

Google Google loading...

Responding officers were able to locate the other people involved and found seven 9mm shell casings in the area of 97 South Avenue, according to the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department.

Following an investigation, police found the alleged shooter. 21-year-old Kelly R. Thompson Jr. was charged with attempted assault in the first degree, two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, criminal use of a firearm, all class C felonies, and criminal possession of a weapon with a defaced serial number in the third degree, a class D felony.

Thompson was held pending his arraignment.

Gun Found Near Rite Aid in Poughkeepsie

After interviewing all involved in the incident, a Glock 9mm handgun with the serial number ground off, was located in the bushes in front of the old Rite Aid on South Avenue, police say.

Boris Katsman/Google Boris Katsman/Google loading...

All of the other people interviewed by City of Poughkeepsie police officers were released without charges, according to the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department.

Police ask anyone with information on this incident or any other gun-related crime should call the City of Poughkeepsie Police at 845-451-7577.

The 13 Most Violent Streets in Poughkeepsie, New York

Most Expensive House for Sale in Poughkeepsie The priciest home for sale in Poughkeepsie comes with a heated pool, hot tub, movie theater, and TWO kitchens