New Yorkers Fear Hidden Threat Behind The “50 Mile Rule”

New Yorkers are warned they must follow a "50-mile rule." If not, expect fines and even jail.

As the weather gets colder, many New Yorkers turn on their fireplaces. But there are very serious rules regarding firewood.

New York State Has A 50-Mile Firewood Law

New York has a real, active regulation that bans you from transporting untreated firewood more than 50 miles from where it was cut.

Why You Can't Move Wood Over 50 Miles In New York State

Why You Can't Transport Wood Over 50 Miles In New York

Pests and Threats That Can Spread Through Firewood In New York State

The DEC warns that the following invasive pests can be transported from wood:

The New York State DEC says most people don't realize that firewood could be hiding eggs, larvae, spores, adults, or seeds from invasive species that can devastate forests.

Moving firewood over 50 miles gives these pests a free express pass to travel the state and spread in new areas.

Some of these invasive threats are responsible for wiping out trees across entire regions

If Caught, You Will Be Fined!

So what happens if you're caught breaking this unique rule? Violators of the “50-mile law” can land you a $250 fine, a $100 civil penalty, and even up to 15 days in jail.

On top of that, you might also be forced to haul that firewood all the way back to where you got it.

