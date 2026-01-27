New York Police Party Tied To Fatal Wrong-Way Crash On Taconic

A fatal Hudson Valley crash on the Taconic is now being tied to an off-duty police party. What investigators are now looking into raises serious questions.

The state Attorney General's Office is looking into a fatal wrong-way crash involving an off-duty NYPD sergeant in the Hudson Valley.

Police Officer Involved In Fatal Wrong-Way Crash On Taconic

New York State Police from Westchester County responded to a wrong-way collision northbound on the Taconic State Parkway near mile marker 3.7, in the Town of Mount Pleasant, just before midnight on Thursday.

According to New York State Police, 47-year-old Tiffany P. Howell from Warwick drove south in the northbound lanes of the Taconic and hit a 2024 Toyota head-on.

Howell is an NYPD sergeant. She was off duty at the time of the crash.

Peekskill, New York Resident Killed

The driver of the Toyota, 61-year-old Manuel Boitel of Peekskill, was pronounced deceased at Westchester Medical Center.

Howell was treated at Westchester Medical Center for "what appears to be non-life-threatening injuries," police say.

New York State Attorney General's Office Now Investigating

"As required under NYS Executive Law Section 70-b, the New York State Attorney General’s Office has been notified of the incident," New York State Police stated.

The New York Attorney General’s Office of Special Investigation confirmed officials have opened an investigation into Boitel's death.

Allegations Of Open Bar Party

The New York Times reports Howell was among a group of officers at a party in Scarsdale that featured an open bar the same night she was involved in a fatal wrong-way crash.

According to a New York Times report, Howell was listed as one of the hosts for a party organized by the Holy Name Society, a police fraternal organization for which Howell serves as treasurer.

The party took place at Mom's Cigar Warehouse and featured an open bar, buffet-style dinner, and premium cigars for a $150 entry fee.

Anyone with information about the crash can contact the New York State Police, Hawthorne Bureau of Criminal Investigation, at 914-742-6057.

