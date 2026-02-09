New York Preschool Under Fire After Video Of Child ICE Protest

A New York preschool is under intense national scrutiny after a video showed young children participating in an anti-ICE protest inside their classroom.

Students as young as four appeared in the video.

New York Preschool Sparks National Outrage

Newsmax via Libsoftiktok/FB Newsmax via Libsoftiktok/FB loading...

A private preschool in Harlem ignited a national firestorm after a video surfaced showing administrators leading very young children in an anti-ICE demonstration inside their school.

Administrators at Chloe Day School in Harlem filmed students as young as four and five holding protest signs and talking about feeling angry over immigration enforcement actions and President Donald Trump.

The video was filmed on January 30 by the school director Dr Sanayi Beckles Canton. In the clip, children are encouraged to talk about feeling angry or upset.

Newsmax via Libsoftiktok/FB Newsmax via Libsoftiktok/FB loading...

One young boy is heard saying he does not like seeing people hurt or taken away from their families.

The school says it stayed inside during a national day of protest because frigid temperatures made it unsafe to bring children outside.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

Canton said the school wanted to stand in solidarity during a wave of demonstrations taking place across New York City and the country, tied to reports of increased federal enforcement actions.

Video Debated Online

Newsmax via Libsoftiktok/FB Newsmax via Libsoftiktok/FB loading...

The video has gotten praise and hate online.

Conservative media outlets accused the school of forcing the students to participate and using children for political purposes.

Newsmax called the incident disturbing, while actor Kevin Sorbo and his wife publicly criticized the school leadership, arguing that educators were shaping how children feel instead of focusing on academics.

Legal experts weighed in as well, noting that Chloe Day School is a private institution and therefore has more latitude than public schools when it comes to political expression.

However, they stressed that parental consent and child welfare standards remain critical factors in determining whether such activities are appropriate.

ICE's Most Wanted Could Be Hiding In New York State U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is looking for all of these alleged criminals. Can you help track them down?

Look: Where refugees in New York are arriving from

Look: Where refugees in New York are arriving from Stacker compiled countries where refugees are arriving from in New York using data from the Refugee Processing Center. Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: States sending the most people to New York

[carbongallery id="672cf9f33744f4391a8f78f7"