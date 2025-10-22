Pardoned Capitol Rioter Wanted To Kill New York Lawmaker, SP

A Hudson Valley man pardoned for crimes committed in the January 6th, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol is back in trouble.

More information is being released about the Dutchess County man accused of threatening a member of Congress.

Dutchess County Man Wanted To Kill Lawmaker, Police Say

House Democrats Vote On Leadership At Weekly Caucus Meeting Getty Images loading...

Last week, New York State Police and the FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force worked together to arrest 34-year-old Cristopher Moynihan of Clinton, New York.

He was charged with making a terroristic threat, a Class D felony, after the FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force told New York State Police that Moynihan allegedly wanted to kill a lawmaker.

At the time, police wouldn't reveal more details of the investigation or release the name of the member of Congress

Pardoned After Jan. 6 Riots

CBS reports that Moynihan was recently pardoned for crimes committed in the January 6th, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

The Dutchess County man was found guilty of multiple felony and misdemeanor charges in 2022, with the record showing he was among the rioters who stormed the U.S. Capitol the prior year.

He was fully pardoned by President Trump earlier this year.

Trump Supporters Storm US Capitol

Wanted To Kill Hudson Valley Lawmaker

House Democrats Vote On Leadership At Weekly Caucus Meeting Getty Images loading...

According to CBS, the Dutchess County man planned to kill House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries.

Jeffries, from Brooklyn, was appointed to lead Democrats in the House for the 118th Congress in 2022. He made history by becoming the first Black American to be appointed to a leadership role in Congress.

New York State Police alleges that Moynihan sent text messages earlier this month saying he planned to "eliminate" Jeffries as the lawmaker was set to appear in New York City.

"Hakeem Jeffries makes a speech in a few days in NYC I cannot allow this terrorist to live," Moynihan allegedly wrote. "Even if I am hated, he must be eliminated, I will kill him for the future."

