New York Officials Worry About “Super Flush” After Super Bowl

Super Bowl Sunday isn’t just game day for football—it’s game day for your toilet.

New York officials warned what's called a "super flush" is a real thing.

What is A Super Flush?

A Super Flush is when millions of viewers hit the bathroom during or just after the Super Bowl.

According to the New York City DEP, water usage spikes at three key moments: the start of the halftime show, the end of it, and of course, the final whistle.

Officials say "every year" there's a "dramatic surge in water usage" during those three moments.

"It’s a synchronized flushing phenomenon worthy of its own play-by-play analysis," the DEP states.

Officials report moments after last year's Super Bowl (if you remember the game went into overtime, so everyone was glued to their seats till the end) there were nearly a half-million flushes at same time.

"Some say the "Super-Flush" is merely an urban legend, but peep 👀the graph below from last year's #SuperBowl. We had peaks in water usage during halftime AND at the end of the game," the DEP tweeted.

New York Prepared For "Super Flush"

"DEP water supply operators have been watching and monitoring this trend for decades and are well prepared for it," the DEP stated in a press release.

Officials says they prepared for the "Super Flush" by pumping extra water into the system.

So whether your team won, or lost, your toilet is still in the game.

