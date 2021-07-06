New York Officials React to Major Newburgh-Beacon Bridge Change

A major change is coming to the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge, which is expected to cause "delays."

On Monday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that cashless tolling will be fully implemented at the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge effective midnight on the morning of Wednesday, July 7.

Motorists will experience non-stop travel under gantries with state-of-the-art sensors and cameras that read E-ZPass tags and take license plate images. Vehicles with E-ZPass tags are automatically charged and vehicles without E-ZPass tags will have their license plate image captured and a toll bill mailed to the registered owner of the vehicle via Tolls by Mail NY.

"A modernized, high-tech transportation system is essential to keeping our economy competitive in the twenty-first century, and we are utilizing the most up-to-date technology to make this happen," Cuomo said. "With the installation of cashless tolling at Newburgh-Beacon Bridge, we are making travel across the Hudson River more seamless and tolling more cost-effective for all."

Motorists should expect delays around 11:50 p.m. Tuesday, as traffic will need to be temporarily stopped on the bridge in order to allow for the clearance of the toll plaza before the midnight implementation. Once the toll plaza is cleared, traffic will then be directed to proceed ahead through a new traffic pattern.

After the switch to cashless tolling is made on July 7, vehicles will be routed through the right lanes of the current toll plaza until the demolition of the toll booths can be completed. During that interim period, motorists are advised to continue moving ahead and proceed through the work zone with caution. The rehabilitation of the toll plaza is expected to be completed in August.

