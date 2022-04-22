New York Officials Begin Crackdown on Idling Trucks

If your truck engine is running and you're not moving, you may get a surprise from the DEC.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has announced a crackdown on diesel truck drivers who are polluting the environment during Earth Week. DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos says that officials will be out in full force, targeting truck drivers who are breaking environmental laws. The crackdown will be focused on several counties throughout the state including Westchester, Rockland, Orange, Ulster and Dutchess.

DEC officers will be looking for trucks that are idling, especially in disadvantaged communities where there is often significant heavy-duty vehicle traffic. Seggos says that poorer neighborhoods are usually affected by truck pollution the worst.

New York State continues to lead the nation in taking bold action to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and other air pollutants that harm our environment, economy, and affect Environmental Justice communities that are disproportionately impacted by pollution.

New York's idling law prohibits heavy-duty vehicles from idling for more than five minutes at a time. This includes non-diesel and diesel trucks as well as buses weighing over 8,500 pounds.

Pigs on its last way to the slaughterhouse. Canada Ben185 loading...

In addition to checking for idling trucks, officials will also be conducting an "enforcement blitz" at over 30 locations. Diesel vehicles will be randomly inspected to ensure compliance with New York's air regulations. Seggos says the crackdown is just part of the solution, which also includes weaning the state off of fossil fuels.

This latest diesel truck detail, happening as we commemorate Earth Week, will take dirty trucks off our roads and provides us with a great example of why we need to accelerate our transition from fossil fuels to prevent the damage they cause to our climate and the health of our communities.

As part of their Earth Week detail, DEC officers will also monitor compliance of pesticide applications, solid waste transportation, and open burning.

The 35 Most Dangerous Counties in New York State