Missing Horse ‘Simply Beautiful’ Last Seen in Dutchess County, Can You Help?

If you have a pet or any animals at home, for a quick second think about how you would feel, and how far you would go, if you came home one day and your pet or animal went missing. Most of us would probably do just about anything we could to try and find them as quickly as possible. I'm hoping that this doesn't happen to anyone ever again but unfortunately, it did happen to a family in Stanfordville earlier this month and they are looking for any help in locating their horse.

The horse's name is Simply Beautiful and according to her owners, she went missing back April 9th, 2022 from Hunns Lake Road in Standfordville, New York in Dutchess County. Owners Jeff and Linda posted a missing ad on Facebook earlier this month stating that the horse was reportedly last seen in the Carpenter Hill and Conklin Hill areas.

Take a good look at the picture above, that's Simply Beautiful. Linda told us, "she has 2 full boots on the rear legs. She has a small star with a thin blaze down her nose. She is wearing a multicolor halter. Her tail is shorter than normal." We have a few more pictures of her below.

After searching for weeks and covering over 12,000 acres of land on foot and in the air, Jeff and Linda now have reason to believe that she might be lost in the Clinton Corners area. Linda told us, "she may be in the Clinton corners area between Clinton Corners road, Jameson Hill Rd, and Route 82." To do the best and most thorough search, Jeff and Linda have a drone that is willing to fly in the sky to search the area but needs a property that's willing to allow them to lift off from.

Both Jeff and Linda told us "We are devastated. We can not wait to be reunited with Simply again!" So if anyone has any tips, leads, or maybe you or someone you know lives in the Clinton Corners area and would be willing to help please call Linda at (845) 532 6518 or Jeff at (845) 532 2336.

