"Screwed!" Many Empire State residents are going to have to find a new place to shop for groceries. One store has been open for over 20 years.

Long Island Supermarket Set To Close

Stop & Shop is closing its supermarket located in Central Islip, New York in a few weeks.

The grocery store is located at 1730 Veterans Memorial Highway.

Central Islip, New York Stop & Shop To Close Next Month

The Central Islip Stop & Shop is set to close on May 12.

The Long Island supermarket has been open for over 20 years but Stop & Shop officials told Newsday the Suffolk County location is closing because its "underperforming."

Queens Stop & Shop is Closing

In February, Stop & Shop officials also announced plans to close its Long Island City location at some point in 2022. An official closing date for the store at 34-51 48th Street in Long Island City wasn't announced at the time, but officials said it would come in a few months.

A Stop & Shop spokesperson told the Sunny Side Post Stop & Shop decided to not renew the lease for the Queens location.

"After a detailed review of the operating performance of our stores, we have made the difficult decision to not renew our lease at our store…,” Stop & Shop External Communications Manager Stefanie Shuman said. "We intend to operate the Long Island City Stop & Shop store until later in the year, and we will continue to serve the community during this time."

The closure announcement came about one year after BJ’s Wholesale Club opened up a Long Island City store directly across the street at 34-60 48th Street.

The calendar flipped to April and still no closing date was announced for the Long Island City Stop & Shop. On Thursday, officials confirmed while the store is still going to close, the closure won't come until the first quarter of 2023.

"Maybe they’ll reconsider and keep this store open,” a longtime customer told the Queens Gazette. “We’re screwed if it closes!”

A store manager stated the reason for the delayed closure is because plans to open up a restaurant at the Queens Stop & Shop fell through.

While a new closing date hasn't been announced Stop & Shop officials still say the supermarket will soon close.

"The closing date has been readjusted due to a number of factors," Shuman told the Queens Gazette. "We have decided not to renew our lease at the store in Long Island City for a number of reasons."

