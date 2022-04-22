‘World-Class’ Hudson Valley, New York Hotel, Eatery For Sale

Peek inside a "world-class" luxury hotel that's for sale in the Hudson Valley.

The Diamond Mills Hotel is now for a sale for $14 million. The luxury hotel is at the site of a former Ulster County paper mill.

The Murphy Realty Group listed the hotel. The hotel was built in 2012. The reason for the sale is unclear.

Diamond Mills Hotel In Saugerties For Sale

"Diamond Mills Hotel offers world-class amenities and refined luxury in Saugerties NY including a fitness center and spa treatments," Diamond Mills states on its website. "Diamond Mills is the perfect destination getaway. "

The Diamond Mills Hotel is located in Saugerties, New York on Partition Street. It's located about 10 miles from Woodstock and a short drive to Rhinebeck, Tivoli, Kingston, Phoenicia and Hudson.

Ulster County Hotel Offers Amazing Views of Esopus, Near Hudson River & Catskill Mountains

"Nestled between the mighty Hudson River and the majestic Catskill Mountains, Diamond Mills offers a hotel and culinary celebratory experience like no other in the region. Guests who visit Diamond Mills are welcome to enjoy some of the many activities our region has to offer including hiking, farm and wine touring, antiquing, kayaking, waterfalls/swimming holes, skiing, and other outdoor adventures. Saugerties is host to the famous Garlic Festival and HITS Horse Shows as well as home to some of the most scenic and rustic pick your own apple orchards," the Diamond Mills website states.

