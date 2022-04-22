New York Student Brings Loaded Weapon To Hudson Valley School, PD

A Hudson Valley student is accused of bringing a loaded gun to school. Police sprang into action before things could have turned tragic.

Student Allegedly Brings Gun To Orange County School

On Thursday, April 21, 2022, at approximately 8:39 a.m. School Resource Officer Michael Mills was alerted by school officials of a student in possession of a loaded BB-gun at Mohangen Middle School, 555 County Route 78 in Middletown.

The follow-up investigation by Town of Wallkill Police Department detective Christopher Dinapoli discovered that a student, a 14-year-old boy from Middletown, entered Mohangen Middle School with a loaded BB gun, according to the Town of Wallkill Police Department.

Teen From Middletown Arrested For Allegedly Bringing Gun to Middletown Middle School

The 14-year-old boy from Middletown was arrested. The unnamed teen was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon by a person under the age of 16.

The 14-year-old boy from Middletown was released with an appearance ticket and will appear before Orange County Juvenile Probation on May 20, 2022, at 10:00 a.m., according to Town of Wallkill Police Department.

Mohangen Middle School, Middletown, New York

The Mohangen Middle School is a part of the Enlarged City School District of Middletown. About 830 students, grades 6 to 8 attend Monhagen Middle School.

About 27 percent of Mohangen Middle School students scored at or above the proficient level for math, and around 26 percent scored at or above that level for reading, according to U.S. News & World Report.

U.S. News & World Report ranks Mohangen Middle School 914 out of 1,219 New York Middle Schools.

"Schools are ranked on their performance on state-required tests, graduation, and how well they prepare their students for high school," U.S. News & World Report states about its ranking system.

