Even though it is not on the official National Days Calendar, April 30th, 2022 is National Drug Take-Back Day. The importance of this day can not be over-emphasized. Old prescription drugs, or even over-the-counter drugs left laying around after they have served their purpose, can lead to a multitude of problems.

The issue most people have is that they don't realize how many drugs they have in the house that they no longer need until they have so many it turns into a bagful. Any type of drug, but most important opioids, must be disposed of properly so everyone stays safe and also because of the environmental issues they can cause.

New Paltz Police Department Holds Drug Take-Back Event April 30, 2022

Sadly, when I was a kid I watched my parents, grandparents, and others simply flush expired drugs down the toilet. They thought nothing of putting them in the toilet, never thinking that meant that they were then allowing that substance to enter the water stream which, in turn, can cause environmental issues.

Even worse than flushing was watching them just throw pills in the trash. It has the same effect on the environment. Instead of ending up in the water stream, the toxins end up in landfills. It also becomes a problem if something such as an animal eats them out of the trash.

National Drug Take-Back Location in the Hudson Valley, NY

This brings me to the other problem of not properly disposing of drugs, especially ones that are highly toxic or addicting. Leaving expired drugs around can lead to someone using them and the result being that the drug doesn't work as it was directed, or worse, extra pain killers can end up in the wrong hands leading to bigger problems.

So what do you do with those unused unwanted drugs? Simple. You bag them up and bring them to events like this one. The Town of New Paltz Police Department is holding on April 30th, 2022 at the Elting Library in New Paltz from 12 PM to 2 PM.

The community can dispose of unwanted, unused and expired medication and/or syringes at the Elting Library or using the Med Return unit and sharps kiosk in our station lobby. (New Paltz Police Department via Facebook)

The New Paltz Police Department also wants everyone to know that along with this event they also have their Med Return unit and Sharps Kiosk accessible to the public 24/7. You do not need to speak with anyone, just walk into our lobby and dispose of your medication in the unit.

