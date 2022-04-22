Hudson Valley EMS Robbed Helping Disabled New York Driver on 9W

Police are asking for help after an off-duty EMS worker was robbed trying to help a disabled driver.

On Monday, the Town of Newburgh Police Department asked for help in solving a case in which a good samaritan was robbed at knifepoint.

The Town of Newburgh Police Department is investigating a knifepoint robbery that occurred on Sunday, April 3, around 5:40 a.m. on Route 9W near Conway Road. An off-duty EMS worker was flagged down by a man on the shoulder of Route 9W.

Off-Duty EMS Robbed On Route 9W in Town of Newburgh

Friends examining broken down car on sunny day lentolo loading...

The off-duty EMS assumed the man needed help and pulled over to help, police say. As the EMS worker got near the man, in an attempt to help, the man pulled out a knife and stole the EMS worker's wallet, according to the Town of Newburgh Police Department.

The Town of Newburgh Police Department describes the suspect as being a Hispanic or Middle Eastern man in his mid-30s or early 40s. He's described as being 5'5" to 5'9" inches tall weighing about 185 pounds with a blotchy black beard.

"The suspect is described as a Hispanic or Middle Eastern male, mid 30's to early 40's in age, 5'5" to 5'9" inches tall, approximately 185lbs with a blotchy black beard," the Town of Newburgh Police Department stated in a press release about the suspect.

Suspect fled 9W in Town of Newburgh

Google Google loading...

The man was driving a grey four-door sedan and fled in an unknown direction, police say. The EMS worker was not injured.

Police are asking anyone in the area or anyone with information to contact the Town of Newburgh Police Department.

"The Detective Division is requesting anyone who may have been in the area or remembers seeing a person or vehicle which matches the suspect's description to please call the Town of Newburgh Police Department at 845-564-1100 or email," the Town of Newburgh Police Department said in a press release." Thank you for your assistance in this matter."

10 Most Dangerous Cities in New York, 3 in CNY 3 of the top 10 most dangerous cities in the Empire State are in Central New York.

$6 Million Dollar New York Home With Mesmerizing Views