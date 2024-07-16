New York Men Confess To ‘Senseless Murders’ Of Hudson Valley Kids

Two New York Gang Members men committed "senseless murders" of teens in the Hudson Valley.

The United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Damian Williams, announced a guilty plea following the death of a Dutchess County Teen

New York City Man Confesses To Killing Dutchess County, New York Teen

Elijan Bermudez, 31, of New York City, pleaded guilty his criminal activities as a member of the violent gang Bully Hard Hunna Blood (“Bully Hard”), including his role as the shooter in the June 20, 2020, murder of 16-year-old bystander Frederick Wells.

Wells was found dead with a gunshot wound to his head.

On June 20, 2020, Bermudez shot and killed 16-year-old bystander Frederick Wells in the area of Charles Street in Poughkeepsie in furtherance of his membership in the Bully Hard racketeering enterprise, officials say.

Wells, known to his friends and family as “Khabir," was murdered during a dispute between Bully Hard gang members and members of a rival set of Bloods called the Untouchable Gorilla Stone Nation, officials say.

"Members and associates of Bully Hard engaged in a series of violent disputes with rivals of Bully Hard, as well as those within Bully Hard who they deemed disloyal. During these disputes, members and associates of Bully Hard committed murder, shootings, and assaults against their rivals and against fellow members of Bully Hard," the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York states.

Another Murder In Dutchess County, New York

Three months later, on Sept. 21, 2020, 15-year-old Jalani Jones, was murdered in broad daylight in Poughkeepsie.

“In a tragic three-month stretch in 2020, brutal gang violence between the Bully Hard and Gorilla Stone sets of the Bloods caused two senseless murders of minor victims in Poughkeepsie," U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said.

Previously, Gorilla Stone leader Brandon Soto was convicted and sentenced to 35 years in prison for his role in planning out and ordering the retaliatory shooting of Johnes.

"Today, thanks to our law enforcement partners and the dedicated prosecutors of this Office, Elijah Bermudez has now admitted to an earlier, June 20, 2020, murder that prompted the retaliatory September 2020 murder. Today’s plea is a reminder that this Office will relentlessly pursue any gangs who threaten the safety of New Yorkers,” Williams added.

