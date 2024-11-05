New York Men Caused ‘Inconceivable Brutality’ In Hudson Valley

Two men from New York City are in jail in the Hudson Valley after what's described as "inconceivable brutality."

Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler that a Brooklyn man was convicted for a murder in the City of Newburgh

Brooklyn Man Convicted For City Of Newburgh Murder

Police Line Do Not Cross Getty Images/iStockphoto loading...

A jury trial in Orange County convicted 40-year-old Romaine McRae of Brooklyn of all the charges against him including Murder in the Second Degree, Attempted Murder in the Second Degree, Assault in the First Degree (two counts) and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

McRae faces up to 50 years to life in prison when he is scheduled to be sentenced on January 6, 2025.

OCDA OCDA loading...

“This hard-won conviction brings to a close a case of inconceivable brutality that shattered the lives of the victims and the peace of our community” Hoovlersaid. “The dogged investigation by the City of Newburgh Police Department and their dedicated Detective Bureau identified and brought to justice two men who reigned unspeakable violence on our streets. My Office remains committed to the vigorous pursuit of violent criminals in order to protect and serve the citizens of Orange County.”

Warning: 'Aggressive" Bear Destroys Home In Upstate New York, Returns

Brooklyn Men Accused Of Fatal Shooting In Newburgh, New York

OCDA OCDA loading...

McRae was won of two Brooklyn men accused arrested after a "brazen" shooting that killed one man and left another paralyzed in the Hudson Valley.

The shooting happened on April 24, 2023 around 8:30 a.m. on Lander Street in the City of Newburgh

Need A Higher Paying Job? New York Desperately Trying To Fill Thousands Of High-Paying Jobs

Hines previously pled guilty to Murder in the Second Degree and Attempted Murder in the Second Degree and is pending sentence.

McRae was remanded back to the Orange County Jail without bail.

The 25 Most Dangerous Places To Live In New York State Our friends at Roadsnacks named the 25 most dangerous places to live.

These 12 Armed And Dangerous Men Are Wanted By Police In New York State

Keep Reading: