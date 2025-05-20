Memorial Day Travel Expected To Shatter Records In New York

AAA just dropped a warning for Memorial Day Weekend—and it could spell chaos for New Yorkers

The number of travelers this Memorial Day Weekend is expected to be record-breaking.

AAA Predicts Record-Breaking Travel For Memorial Day Weekend

AAA predicts 45.1 million Americans will travel at least 50 miles from home between May 22 and 26 for the holiday weekend.

This sets a record set 20 years ago, in 2005.

Around 1.4 million more people are expected to travel this Memorial Day Weekend compared to last year.

"Long holiday weekends are ideal for travel because many people have an extra day off work and students are off from school," Vice President of AAA Travel Stacey Barber stated.

Best And Worst Times To Travel In New York For Memorial Day Weekend

According to AAA, these are the best and worst times to try and drive this year for long holiday weekend.

AAA says nearly 40 million are expected to travel by car for the long weekend. That's one million more than last year.

Over 3.5 million are expected to travel by plane for Memorial Day Weekend, that's up nearly 2 percent from last year.

