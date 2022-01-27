New York Man Trigged Hudson Valley Stay At Home Order, Police
A scary early morning situation with multiple shots fired ended with one Hudson Valley man in custody. The standoff with police led to a stay-at-home order for children and adults in the area.
Wednesday morning, an alert was sent out from the Wappingers Central School district to parents near Channingville and Sheafe Road in the Town of Poughkeepsie. It read:
Due to an emergency situation in the Channingville Road and Sheafe Road area, (the) Poughkeepsie Police Department would like all students and families to remain in their homes at this time. The buses will not be picking up the students this morning. We apologize for any inconvenience. Thank you and have a great day.
The Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department later confirmed there was an "active situation" on Channingville Road. The message told others to avoid the area.
Later on Wednesday, Poughkeepsie police revealed officers responded to several reports of shots fired at a house and a vehicle on Channingville Road in the Town of Poughkeepsie around 4:15 a.m.
The investigation revealed that a suspect was inside a residence at 51 Channingville Road, police say.
Police add it was determined that the suspect fired shots at a residence occupied by two subjects, and fired shots at a vehicle occupied by a third subject, according to the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department.
Police on the scene made contact with the suspect and were able to speak with him. At approximately 8:40 AM the suspect surrendered to police and was taken into custody.
No one was injured during this incident.
Police later identified the suspect as 49-year-old Alfred Califano of Wappingers Falls. Officials are continuing to investigate and say charges are coming.
