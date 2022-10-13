New York Man Tried To Kill Hudson Valley Cop Near Kids; Sentencing

The New York City man will likely spend the rest of his life in jail.

On Wednesday, Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler announced that Desean Owens, 31, of the Bronx, was sentenced to a total of 58.5 years to life in state prison in connection with the shooting of City of Middletown Police Officer Evan Barone, on August 29, 2020.

In May 2022, an Orange County jury found Owens guilty of crimes including attempted murder in the first degree, for the August 29, 2020 shooting of City of Middletown Police Officer Evan Barone. The jury also found Owens guilty of aggravated assault, assault, criminal possession of a weapon, reckless endangerment, and criminal trespass.

Bronx, New York Man Shoots Middletown, New York Cop Near Children

On August 29, on Myrtle Avenue in Middletown, Owens attempted to kill a City of Middletown cop, by shooting him with a 9 mm. pistol.

“Desean Owens tried to kill a police officer merely because he was a police officer, and likely to avoid getting arrested for a parole violation,” Hoovler said. “This defendant turned down a reasonable plea offer and claimed he was innocent despite that overwhelming evidence of his guilt."

Officer Barone was flagged down by a man who stated that Owens was refusing to leave a house that he had illegally entered. The police officer accompanied the man to the residence. When Owens emerged from the residence, he fired a bullet from a 9 mm pistol at Barone, which passed through the officer’s left arm, permanently damaging a nerve and shattering a bone.

New York City Man, Orange County Cop Shot in Middletown

Officer Barone fired back, hitting Owens before he could pull the trigger again. Both were treated for gunshot wounds.

"He has shown absolutely no remorse for either his actions in shooting the police officer or endangering the children who were dangerously within his line of fire. Police Officer Barone was grievously injured in the line of duty, and he heroically prevented this defendant from further injuring him, and others by his fast action in eliminating the threat to life caused by this defendant’s depraved actions. We will be recommending that he be sentenced to the maximum sentence authorized by law," Hoovler added.

Cop Shooting Happened Near Children

Owens was found guilty of reckless endangerment because when he fired his pistol, it was pointed not only in the direction of the police officer but also at a number of civilians, including several children, who were in a car near where the police were standing.

“Desean Owens has shown absolutely no remorse for either his actions in shooting the police officer or endangering the children who were dangerously within his line of fire,” Hoovler added. “This defendant turned down a reasonable plea offer and claimed he was innocent despite the overwhelming evidence of his guilt. Police Officer Barone heroically prevented this defendant from further injuring him, and others by his fast actions. The community will be far safer while this defendant is incarcerated.”

