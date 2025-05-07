New York Man Critically Injured On Hike Feared By Many
A New York City man suffered very serious injuries while trying to hike/climb one of the hardest hikes in the Hudson Valley.
Hudson Valley residents know one of the hardest hikes in the region, if not the hardest, is Breakneck Ridge, which is known for its steep, rocky ascent and numerous rock scrambles.
I've described Breakneck Ridge as more of a climb than a hike. It does offer one of the best views of the region, if you're not afraid of climbing some rocks.
Because of the climb, the hike can be very dangerous. As a New York City man sadly learned this weekend. But not in the way you'd expect.
New York City Man Fractures Skull
On Saturday, around 2:30 p.m., New York State DEC Forest Rangers responded to assist staff from the Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation with an unconscious hiker a mile and a half up the Breakneck Ridge trail in Hudson Highlands State Park.
The hiker was knocked out by a falling tree, the DEC reports. The hiker's partner called 911.
The hiker, identified as a 28-year-old man from Manhattan, regained consciousness by the time first responders arrived but was but was suffering from a skull fracture and broken leg, officials say.
Many first responders worked together to package the man into a wheeled litter for transport to an ambulance.
All resources were cleared by 6 p.m. The man's condition hasn't been released.
