A Lyft driver was killed after he drove the wrong way and crashed into a garbage truck in the Hudson Valley.

A Lyft driver is dead and his teen passenger is injured following a wrong-way crash involving a sanitation truck in the lower Hudson Valley.

Fatal Crash in Somers, New York

Google Google loading...

On Monday, New York State Police began investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash on Route 100 in the town of Somers.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

New York State Police believes 36-year-old Junior Polanco Brito of New Jersey drove his Honda CRV the wrong way on the southbound side of Route 100 in Westchester County.

While traveling the wrong way on Route 100 Brito's Honda crashed into an oncoming 2015 Mack sanitation truck, near Route 35.

Brito was working as a Lyft driver at the time, traveling with an unnamed 17-year-old

Lyft Driver Killed, Teen Seriously Injured In Westchester County

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Brito was pronounced deceased at the scene by responding emergency medical paramedics, police say.

His 17-year-old passenger was badly injured. The unnamed teen was taken to Westchester Medical Center and listed in critical condition, according to New York State Police.

The sanitation truck was driven by a 45-year-old man from Harrison, New York.

Cause Of Wrong Way Crash Under Investigation

Google Google loading...

No other injuries were reported. Police continue to investigate the cause of the fatal wrong-way crash.

Most Dangerous Hour, Day, Month To Drive In New York State We've learned the most dangerous month, day, and hour to drive in New York State. You may want to stay off the roads during these times.

40 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State

11 Worst Places To Live In New York State WalletHub looked at the worst small cities to live in. Below are the 11 places in New York deemed the worst to live in.