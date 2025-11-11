Millions in New York Could Soon Lose Heat Help Overnight

With temperatures getting colder, Hudson Valley officials are trying to help residents heat their homes.

Officials from across the state are trying to help New Yorkers when it comes to federal heating assistance, with the federal government still shut down.

Officials Working Out a Plan To Help All Heat Home

Local officials are working on a plan to get Home Energy Assistance Program benefits out next week, should the government still be shut.

On Monday, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced new protections and resources for New Yorkers who will struggle with higher home heating costs.

Many are struggling to heat their homes because of "the decision by Washington Republicans to cut off federal funding" to the Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP), officials say.

“It’s shameful that Washington Republicans want to leave New Yorkers out in the cold by cutting off federal funds for heating assistance,” Governor Hochul said.

Hochul Calls On Washington To Act

Hochul is calling on Washington leaders to act. Adding that damage has already been done, even if the shutdown ends in the near future.

"Even if the federal government reopens in the coming days, Washington Republicans’ decision to force a shutdown resulted in the indefinite delay of federal funding for HEAP, and Republicans in Congress have not yet committed to immediately restoring federal heat assistance as cold weather approaches," Hochul's office tells Hudson Valley Post.

New Protections

Governor Kathy Hochul announced, at her direction, the New York State Department of Public Service is requiring major utility companies to make sure customers currently enrolled in HEAP keep receiving their bill discounts, even without the federal HEAP funds.

Without this move, over a million New Yorkers could lose their discounts this month, just as temperatures drop across the state, officials say.

The Governor urged residents to visit the state’s EAP website to check eligibility and apply for energy assistance immediately. The EAP provides discounts designed so households spend no more than six percent of their income on energy bills.

Hochul says these savings will now continue thanks to the state’s emergency action. Hochul said the decision was necessary to protect public health and safety as freezing weather sets in.

“While Republicans continue to inhumanely ignore the needs of our most vulnerable citizens by allowing this already record-long federal government shutdown to continue, New York is stepping up," Hochul added.

