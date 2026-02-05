New York Kindergarten Teacher Caught Trying To Deport Parents

A New York teacher is coming under fire for reportedly trying to get the parents of her kindergartener deported by ICE.

The teacher acknowledged in the recording that the child was likely born in New York.

Call Goes Viral Because It Was A Prank Hotline

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

A video that has gone viral shows what appears to be a New York kindergarten teacher calling a deportation hotline and asking immigration authorities to deport a child's parents, effectively leaving the child without caregivers.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

The unidentified kindergarten teacher thought she was calling a real ICE hotline. But she was actually speaking with prankster Ben Palmer.

Palmer runs a hotline that callers often mistake for an official government line.

During the call, the woman identifies herself as a teacher in New York. She tells the hotline operator she believes the child’s parents are immigrants from Honduras and El Salvador and should be forced to leave the country.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

She admits she does not actually know whether the parents are undocumented, but said she found it "odd" to see people who "look born in another country" in the area.

She also noted checking school files to confirm the parents were born in Honduras and El Salvador, adding she believed the parents were "taking up resources."

In the video, Palmer, acting as a hotline operator, tells the caller that he believes the family is actually legally in the United States.

But the teacher presses for further action, even demanding to speak to a supervisor because she believes the portrayal of her intentions is unfair.

Teacher Getting Bashed Online

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

The specific school district in New York or the teacher's identity has not been publicly confirmed.

Social media reaction has been strong and swift, with users on Reddit calling the interaction “terrible” and ridiculing the idea of deporting a six-year-old’s parents.

Many people who have heard the video now wonder if this teacher should continue in her role, given both the moral and legal questions raised by her comments.

10 New York School Districts Where Teachers Make The Most

10 New York School Districts Where Teachers Make The Most

The 10 Worst Ranked High Schools In New York State

The 10 Worst Ranked High Schools In New York State

The 10 Best High Schools In New York State