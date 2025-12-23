New York Issues New Fishing Safety Warning

State officials are warning New Yorkers about the new dangers when it comes to fishing.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Commissioner Amanda Lefton issued a stern warning to New Yorkers who plan to go fishing.

Fishing Warning Issued In New York State

Ice anglers in New York are told to put safety first when venturing out this winter.

“Ice fishing is a great way to get outdoors," Lefton said. “As with any activity, practicing safety is key, especially when it comes to recreating on ice. With an earlier than usual start to ice fishing season, I urge anglers to practice extreme caution, especially when ice is only just forming.”

New Yorkers who want to go ice fishing should always be aware of essential safety guidelines and ensure ithe ce is thick enough before heading out, officials say.

Tips For Ice Fishing

New York State issued the following tips for ice fishing:

Before leaving shore, check the thickness of the ice.

Fishing with a group is also encouraged for added safety.

Be cautious around areas with moving water and around boat docks and houses where bubblers may be installed to reduce ice from forming.

"Four inches of solid, clear ice is usually safe for anglers accessing ice on foot. However, ice conditions can vary between waterbodies and even within the same waterbody, increasing the need to ensure adequate ice thickness," the DEC states. "Checking the ice can easily be done with an auger or “spud bar” (a long, metal tool with a chisel on one end) at various spots. Local bait and tackle shops are great resources for finding out where there is safe ice and what anglers are catching."

